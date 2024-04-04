RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Derbend Asset Management grew its position in RTX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 118,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE RTX traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.16. 6,566,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167,323. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.24 and its 200-day moving average is $84.18. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.