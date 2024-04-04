Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$95.00 Price Target for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$95.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.83% from the stock’s current price.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.78.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock traded up C$3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.07. The company had a trading volume of 528,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,752. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$39.87 and a 12-month high of C$72.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.40.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

