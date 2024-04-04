Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$95.00 Price Target for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$95.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.83% from the stock’s current price.
BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.78.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Bombardier, Inc. Class B
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.