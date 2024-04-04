Roth Mkm Cuts GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target to $3.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GreenPower Motor Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.
