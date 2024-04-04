Roth Mkm Cuts GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Price Target to $3.00

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GreenPower Motor Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in GreenPower Motor by 487.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 143,551 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 307.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 102,198 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 121.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 38.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 1.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

