Roth Capital Weighs in on Shimmick Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SHIM)

Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Shimmick in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shimmick’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Shimmick’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHIM. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Shimmick in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Shimmick from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shimmick Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Shimmick stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. Shimmick has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23.

Institutional Trading of Shimmick

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shimmick in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shimmick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shimmick during the 4th quarter valued at $1,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shimmick Company Profile

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

