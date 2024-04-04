Roots (ROO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Roots (TSE:ROO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th.
Roots Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Roots
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Most Active Penny Stocks: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why These Nuclear Stocks Could Beat Solar and Wind Energy Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.