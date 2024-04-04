Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) PT Lowered to $4.25 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $5.00 to $4.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 30.54% and a negative net margin of 74.64%. The company had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,057,000 after buying an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,086,744 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,561 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,591,899 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $51,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

