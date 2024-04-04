Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Bought by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 1,069.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,945 shares during the period. Rocket Companies comprises about 1.6% of Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RKT. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at $17,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1,336.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,817,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RKT. Citigroup increased their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.02.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE RKT opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

