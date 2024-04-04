Robert W. Baird Trims Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Target Price to $13.00

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 25th.

Resources Connection stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 545,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,779. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 483.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 70.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

