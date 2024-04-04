Robert W. Baird Cuts Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target to $4.00

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPWH. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

SPWH stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.76. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $8.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 359.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 115,830 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 338,566 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

