RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RIV traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.82. 131,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,234. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,402,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 226,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

