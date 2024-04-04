RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE RIV traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.82. 131,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,234. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
