RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RMI stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

