RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 89.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RSF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,991. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
