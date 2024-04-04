RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 89.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,991. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation's ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A.

