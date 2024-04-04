Ripio Credit Network Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $3,643.77 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00014580 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00022494 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,365.38 or 0.99961739 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012522 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00133077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00290632 USD and is up 9.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $4,418.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

