Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Shares Down 6.5%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.37. 3,423,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 6,806,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,052,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,599 shares of company stock worth $194,030. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,432,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 212,646 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,302.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,020,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 990,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Recommended Stories

