Ridley Co. Limited (RIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Ridley’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

Ridley Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

Get Ridley alerts:

About Ridley

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. It operates through two segments, Packaged Feeds and Ingredients, and Bulk Stockfeeds. The company provides feeds for horses, chicken and poultry dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep, goats, alpacas, llamas, kangaroos and wallabies, guinea pigs, rats, and mice; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; aquafeed for salmon, prawns, barramundi, yellowtail kingfish, and trout, as well as mulloway, silver perch, and other native species; and rendered poultry, red meat, and fish products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ridley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.