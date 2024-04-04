Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,286,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $310,208,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,096,000 after buying an additional 324,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,360,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH traded up $10.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $568.71. 210,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $308.26 and a 12 month high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.31.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

