Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 9,546 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% during the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 104.7% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 96,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 688,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,282,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNK stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.35. 1,174,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,199. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.85. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

