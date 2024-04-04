Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 461 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY stock traded up $2.04 on Thursday, hitting $196.14. The stock had a trading volume of 143,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,931. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.92 and a 200 day moving average of $174.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $136.24 and a 12-month high of $197.90.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.