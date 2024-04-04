Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Sells 190 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,993,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42,407 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 59,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,527,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $79.46. The company had a trading volume of 196,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 412.70%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

