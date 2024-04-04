Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total value of $6,917,281.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total value of $251,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,535,345 shares of company stock valued at $719,043,348 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $21.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $528.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,130,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,484,855. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.13 and a 12 month high of $530.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $475.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.88.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.38.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

