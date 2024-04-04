Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Invests $337,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $158.36. 538,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,869. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FI

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.