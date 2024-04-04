Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3,208.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.
MOAT traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 670,075 shares. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.56.
The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.
