RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,300 ($53.98) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.
RHIM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.70) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($42.68) to GBX 4,000 ($50.21) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.
RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.
