RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,300 ($53.98) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

RHIM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.70) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($42.68) to GBX 4,000 ($50.21) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of RHIM traded up GBX 25 ($0.31) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 3,500 ($43.94). The stock had a trading volume of 7,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,299. RHI Magnesita has a 1 year low of GBX 2,034 ($25.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,818 ($47.93). The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,194.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,517.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,153.70.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

