RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

RFIL opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.91.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

