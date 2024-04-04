Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.77 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.
RGP traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 404,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,710. The company has a market capitalization of $381.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $17.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 70.89%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th.
Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.
