Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.77 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

RGP traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 404,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,710. The company has a market capitalization of $381.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.75. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $17.24.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 70.89%.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Resources Connection by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,203 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 249,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 61,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Resources Connection

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.