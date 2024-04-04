Request Price Reaches $0.16 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Request has a total market cap of $156.43 million and $5.74 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00014281 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00021796 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,928.10 or 0.99906092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012039 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.89 or 0.00130731 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.15066276 USD and is down -2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $4,350,739.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.