Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.17.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $189.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

