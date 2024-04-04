Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Truist Financial

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Renasant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Renasant Stock Performance

NASDAQ RNST opened at $30.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renasant

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Renasant by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 75,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Renasant by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

