Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Relx by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Relx by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 123,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Relx by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX stock opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

