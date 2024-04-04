RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.76. RedHill Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth $324,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also

