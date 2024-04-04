Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.80

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 859967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Real Brokerage Trading Up 14.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $698.09 million, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a negative return on equity of 105.23%. The business had revenue of $181.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.37 million. Analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Real Brokerage by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Real Brokerage by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

