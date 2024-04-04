Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Down 1.6 %

RDI opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.59. Reading International has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 526,163 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 46,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,854,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 86,013 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

