Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report released on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

CIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Champion Iron Trading Down 1.2 %

Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.59. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$4.57 and a 12 month high of C$7.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of C$506.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$468.60 million.

Champion Iron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.