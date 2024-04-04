Raymond James Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$108.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on BRP from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$105.23.

Get BRP alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BRP

BRP Stock Performance

BRP Increases Dividend

Shares of DOO opened at C$100.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. BRP has a 1 year low of C$77.42 and a 1 year high of C$122.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.