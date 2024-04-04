Raymond James Cuts BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target to $108.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered BRP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $74.14 on Monday. BRP has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.1545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in BRP by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,763,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,543,000 after buying an additional 440,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of BRP by 10.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,094,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BRP by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,005 shares during the period.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

