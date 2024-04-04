Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.29

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 42299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ranpak from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Ranpak alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ranpak

Ranpak Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Ranpak

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ranpak by 107.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 202.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 81.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranpak

(Get Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.