Randy Warren Toone Sells 40,000 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total value of C$1,167,200.00.

Randy Warren Toone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Randy Warren Toone sold 16,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.58, for a total value of C$473,200.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of AltaGas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80.

AltaGas Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ALA traded up C$0.12 on Thursday, reaching C$29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.65. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$22.28 and a 52-week high of C$29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.75. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$4.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1540677 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALA. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on AltaGas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.75.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

