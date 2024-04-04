RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.50

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $49.49, with a volume of 104627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

