Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.04

Shares of Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 82459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $541.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.35 million. Radius Recycling had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Radius Recycling’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Radius Recycling by 357.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Radius Recycling by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

