Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.14)-($0.12) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $680-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RXT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.31.

RXT opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.74 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,608,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,772.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,608,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,377.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,463 shares of company stock worth $318,164. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

