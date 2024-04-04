Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 357,308 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,103,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura began coverage on shares of Qifu Technology in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Qifu Technology from $23.54 to $23.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $633.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.09 million. Analysts predict that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.50. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 26.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,621,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,110,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,714,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,074,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,005,000 after buying an additional 270,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

