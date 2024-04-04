Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Townsquare Media, Inc. Raised by Noble Financial (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQFree Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Townsquare Media in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Townsquare Media’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Townsquare Media from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $205.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.37%.

In other news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $37,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 736,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,126,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Erik Hellum sold 3,380 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $37,281.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 736,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,126,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary L. Ginsberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,915.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,832 shares of company stock valued at $327,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 169.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

