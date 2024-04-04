Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QUALCOMM in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $176.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.93. The stock has a market cap of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,803,208 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.