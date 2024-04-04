Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Issued By William Blair

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Maxim Group increased their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $182.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

