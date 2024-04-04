Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issued By William Blair

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

PLAY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $68.29 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $69.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 28,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $665,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

