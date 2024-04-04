Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vishay Intertechnology in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Vishay Intertechnology’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,204,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,490,000 after buying an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 2,123,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $597,095.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.32%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

