Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Cut by Analyst

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

RHP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

NYSE:RHP opened at $114.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $122.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,809,000 after acquiring an additional 216,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,011,000 after purchasing an additional 344,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,714,000 after buying an additional 121,348 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

