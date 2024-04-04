Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Reduced by Wedbush

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Immunome in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.61) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Get Immunome alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMNM. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Immunome Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. Immunome has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $30.96.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Immunome by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunome by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Immunome by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immunome by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapies. Its portfolio includes immunotherapies, targeted effectors, radioligand therapies, and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The company also offers rapid screening of novel antibodies and targets through memory B cell hybridoma technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.