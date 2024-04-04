Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entera Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entera Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01.

Shares of Entera Bio stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.70. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the first quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures.

