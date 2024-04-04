Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Chubb Limited Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.15. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q2 2024 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

CB stock opened at $254.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

